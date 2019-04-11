Student of The Year 2: Karan Johar introduces Ananya Panday as Shreya

bollywood

After releasing posters of Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed the next student, Ananya Panday as Shreya from Student Of The Year 2

Anaya Panday in Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 new poster was released by Karan Johar on his Instagram account. The filmmaker revealed the third student from the new batch of St. Teresa's College. KJo shared a poster of Ananya Panday as Shreya and wrote, "Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting @ananyapanday as Shreya! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow [sic]."

Chunky Panday and Bhavana's daughter Ananya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's film, looked refreshing in her sporty avatar, a pink jersey top, white shorts and pink jacket. Earlier, Johar also introduced Tara Sutaria's character from the film. Tara will also be making her debut with this film.

Karan Johar also shared Tiger Shroff's poster from the film. He wrote, "He's got the 'eye of the tiger' & he's not stopping at anything but the finish line." And also revealed the trailer of the film is set to be released on Friday (April 12).

Also read: Ananya Panday: I was so obsessed with SOTY, that I willed it into my life

After a remarkable appearance on the coveted talk show Koffee With Karan, Ananya has just added to her fandom with her bubbly, outspoken and honest personality. With Student of the Year and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday promises diverse characters with varied traits of her personality.

The first installment of the movie which released in 2012 saw the launch of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra into Bollywood. The film was directed by Karan Johar. 'SOTY2', starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 12.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates