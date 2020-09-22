Punit Malhotra on Tiger Shroff's song Unbelievable: Chose a theme that didn't need a big unit

We have all witnessed his smooth dance moves and high-octane action stunts on the big screen. Now, Tiger Shroff has explored another facet with his single, Unbelievable. Interestingly, as soon as he began working on the song in May, the actor called Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, requesting him to develop the music video.

"I wasn't surprised when Tiger said he has sung a song; he has a lovely voice. I was kicking myself because I should have [displayed his singing skills] in Student of the Year 2," begins Malhotra. Excited as he was to reunite with the leading man of his college caper after over a year, the director admits he also feared shooting in the current scenario. "Initially, we were scared at the idea of going back to work. But once we did, it felt like a reunion of old friends. As the director, I was doubly vigilant, and adopted safety measures over and above those stated by the government. Tiger Shroff was a source of support. His constant reassurance — 'Punit, we will get by this' — helped me."

Armed with a crew of 40 members, the actor-director duo shot the music video over three days at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel. "Since the hotel was in a lockdown, it was the most sanitised place we could have shot at. We chose a theme that didn't need a big team. At the same time, we ensured we did not compromise on the scale. We explored a tender romance between two hotel staff members," says Malhotra, adding that the video earned a nod of approval from mentor Karan Johar.

