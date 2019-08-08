Quit India Movement: All you need to know

national

The Quit India Movement was started by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942 at the Bombay session of All India Congress Committee during World War II

Pic courtesy/Twitter/GandhiTeerth

What is Quit India Movement?

Mahatma Gandhi started the 'Quit India Movement' also known as 'August Movement' in August 1942, and decided to launch a mass civil disobedience movement called 'Do or Die' to force the Britishers to leave India. The movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was followed, by large-scale violence directed at telegraph offices, railway stations, government buildings, and other emblems and institutions of colonial rule. There were widespread acts of vandalism and sabotage for which the government held Gandhi responsible for the acts of violence, suggesting that they were a deliberate act of Congress policy. All the prominent leaders were arrested and the Congress was banned. The army and police were brought out to suppress the movement.

Nation observing today 77th anniversary of #AugustKranti marking launch of the #QuitIndiaMovement. pic.twitter.com/wZh30tznaU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 8, 2019

According to Jagran Josh, about 60,000 people had been jailed and hundreds killed by the end of 1942. Among the killed were many old women and young children. In Tamluk, 73-year old Matangini Hazra, in Patna, in Bihar, seven students and hundreds of others were shot dead while taking part in processions and in Gohpur, in Assam, 13-year old Kanaklata Barua. Some parts of the country such as in Bengal, Balia in U.P, Satara in Maharashtra, Balasore and Talcher in Orissa and Dharwar in Karnataka, were free from the British rule and the people there formed their own governments. Revolutionary activities organized by Aruna Asaf Ali, Jai Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, S.M. Joshi and others continued almost throughout the period of the war.

