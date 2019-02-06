Quiz: Think you know about wine? Check your knowledge of the drink

food

It's grape season, so we quizzed three wine enthusiasts on their knowledge of the drink. Can you match their perfect score?

Where did the variety of grapes used to produce Chardonnay originate?

1. Eastern France

2. South of France

White wines have a larger amount of tannins than red. True or false?

1. True

2. False

Which kind of wine loses colour with ageing?*

1. White

2. Red

Which of these two regions is chiefly associated with Pinot Noir grapes?

1. Burgundy

2. Willamette Valley

If you are strapped for time to serve wine, what will you be using?

1. Aerator

2. Decanter

Ashish Dev Kapur is a true lover of wine. He is the founder of wine bar, The Wine Rack in Mumbai and Delhi.

After working in financial services for a few years, Ashwin Rodrigues caught the wine bug. Having spent time in myriad vineyards around the globe, he finally established Casablanca in 2014, a company that specialises in the charmat method and prosecco-style wine.

Suneeta Sodhi Kanga has over 15 years of experience in grooming and etiquette-training programmes, is an expert in food and wine appreciation, and contributes regularly to a food and wine magazine.

* Typically wines are best when they are ruby red and sunny whites, but in the case of the latter it transforms into a golden or a rich yellow with age. This happens because of over-oxidation.

Did you know?

Alicante Bouschet is the only red wine grape whose flesh is red as well. All other red grapes have only red skin, but this one has a deep red flesh which is used for dark red wines and blendings as well.

Karan Vasani, chief winemaker, Sula Vineyards

Answers

1. Eastern France

2. False

3. Red

4. Burgundy

5. Aerator

