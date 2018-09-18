R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan wants to meet her 'love' soon

cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin with wife Prithi and daughters Adhya, Akhira

India cricketer R Ashwin, who is in Dubai, turned 32 yesterday and wife Prithi posted this picture of him holding daughters Adhya and Akhira on social media. "Happy happy birthday my love, @ashwinravi99. See you soon. Yes, my girls hate goodbyes (I made them, remember?)," she tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan on November 13, 2011.On 11 July 2015 the couple became parents of a baby girl named Akhira. Their second daughter Aadhya was born in December 2016

He is the fastest Indian bowler (also in some records the fastest in the world) to reach the 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-, 250- and 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. In 2016, he became the third Indian to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

