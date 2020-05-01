R.K. International's Rohit Khosla drives business with a genius mind

A true genius often chooses a path less travelled and makes it his own. Rohit Khosla, a bright, well-qualified, well-read and very successful entrepreneur is an epitome of that. His manpower consultancy firm, R.K. International is dedicated to creating an "unparalleled landmark by remaining inspired, ambitious and forever willing to go an extra mile and let the benefits of our services bear the testimony to our clients." Such lofty ideals are what drive this young man's zest for business. But before that, a bit about the foundation on which Rohit has built this illustrious career.

After Rohit Khosla, the present head of R.K. International Group passed out of the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce as a Delhi University topper, his eyes were full of stars for a bright future. Straight out of college, he went into another reputed institution, the Oxford University, with a full scholarship to pursue an MBA with specialization in Entrepreneurship. He didn't just stop there, just like a true genius. He went onto doing specialized courses from such prominent institutes as the Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School and the London School of Economics.

In 2014, Rohit came back home to join the family business. He is currently the Director – Strategy & Operations at his company and handles the business interests based in India, Kuwait, UAE and South Korea. He is considered to be a "results-driven professional" who has demonstrated "supreme ability to successfully partner with teams and clients" to accomplish company goals and execute strategies.

Not wanting to rest on the laurels of his elders, Rohit went on to consolidate the family business with several new ventures, like "New Star Medical Centre, Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd. & R.K. International Skill Development centres."

The conglomerate called R.K. International Group is valued at more than 500 million dollars at present and Rohit now aims to turn it into a billion-dollar group. With this dynamic young businessman at the helm of affairs, it won't be long before Rohit's this dream comes true too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news