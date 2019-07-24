R. Madhavan declines a teen fan's marriage proposal; here's how!

bollywood

For the unversed, it all started when R Madhavan posted a selfie on Instagram after an exhausting day

R. Madhavan/picture courtesy: R. Madhavan's Instagram account

Actor R. Madhavan was humbled when he got a marriage proposal from an 18-year-old fan, which the married star naturally declined. For the unversed, it all started when the actor posted a selfie on Instagram after an exhausting day.

"Editing is so much fun and exhausting: Enjoying and fearing it. End of long travel day. Definitely getting older," posted the Rang De Basanti actor along with the selfie flaunting his salt and pepper look.

"Is it wrong that I am 18 and want to get married to you?" commented a user.

Madhavan took notice of the comment and responded: "Ha ha ha. God bless you. You will find someone way more worthier."

Also Read: R Madhavan shares his hair-raising tales on social media; watch video

At the moment, the actor is busy with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. The marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist. The film is slated for release later this year.

Talking about the same, a source revealed, "In the course of shooting the film, the two realised that they had a different vision for the story, which was leading to creative differences between them. They had a discussion about it last week and decided to part ways amicably."

When mid-day reached out to Madhavan, he said, "Ananth Mahadevan is a talented filmmaker. But, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments, he could no longer direct Rocketry. The film is shaping up well and I can't wait to tell Nambi Narayanan's story."

Also Read: R Madhavan on working with Michael Madsen in Silence: Can't wait to get on sets and groove with him

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS