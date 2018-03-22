Race 3: Sylvester Stallone mistakes Bobby Deol for Salman Khan, Twitterati furious

In a bid to return the favour to Salman Khan for sharing a Creed II clip, superstar Sylvester Stallone wished him luck for Race 3. However, he mistook Bobby Deol for Salman and shared Deol's photo instead of Salman



Salman Khan is on an overdrive promoting Race 3 on social media. Yesterday, he took Twitterati by surprise by posting a video of Sylvester Stallone talking about Creed II. He wrote, "While I introduce the Race 3 family this week, this is something all of you should know (sic)." Sallu is said to be a fan of Sly. Some online fans wondered if the Hollywood star is a part of Race 3.

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Touched by Salman Khan's gesture, Stallone wanted to do something sweet in return, which rather turned out unexpectedly. The Hollywood superstar shared Bobby Deol's photo and addressed him as Salman Khan while he wished him luck for Race 3. This is what he wrote, "The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 (sic)." He even tagged the Race 3 actor. Well, it might also be that the Rambo actor wanted to wish the entire cast of Race 3 and therefore shared Bobby Deol's picture, who is also a part of the franchise.

The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3… https://t.co/hNAFDzzuW1 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) March 21, 2018

However, this confusion by the Rambo actor did not go well with Salman Khan's fans. Some were courteous enough to point out, what they thought was a "mistake". Some were in no mood to forgive this "confusion".

A user commented, "This is not not salman khan's pic u r just confused by the same sun glasses (sic)," another wrote, "Well maybe Stallone is ashamed of writing bobby deol (sic)." "There is a chance that he is trolling Salman Khan," said another user.

However, there some who let go it and said, "big deal if he posted bobby's pic..Isnt he a part of #Race3 as well…!!! (sic)" another wrote, "No issues if the poster you posted is of another co actor..we got what u wanna say sir. Love (sic)."

Here are few of the comments:

U hab mistakely posted wrong picture. It's not of Salman Khan bt its of bobby deol. Here is d race3 poster of Salman khanðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/dpe1LQHss3 — TIGER ROARS (@being_SkTiger) March 21, 2018

Bhai ne hi bola hoga.. Gareeb famos ho jaega.. — Raja Khan (@Raja_Being_Khan) March 21, 2018

Thats a wrong pic...Thats BOBBY DEOL....Not @BeingSalmanKhan — Phil (@assam_phil) March 22, 2018

He found Bob @thedeol more dashing ðÂ¤Â — Sardaar Saab (@SSardaarSaab) March 22, 2018

He posted a pic of Boby Deol.hahaha Thats Mean Boby is more famous than criminal salman....ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/PAHzWvCaGS — Arbaz-Khan SRK (@Arbaz_Srkain) March 22, 2018

He is talkng abt SK's mvy , Has written in Caps , has mentioned him...big deal if he posted bobby's pic..Isnt he a part of #Race3 as well...!!! — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_HK_) March 22, 2018

No issues if the poster you posted is of another co actor..we got what u wanna say sir



Love ðÂÂÂ @BeingSalmanKhan @TheSlyStallone heroes — áÂ¯ I áÂÂ áÂ¼ áÂ© áÂªðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@SalmanAlmighty) March 21, 2018

