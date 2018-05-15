Race 3 trailer: Glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez's pole dance to be seen

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to soar the temperatures on screen with her sizzling pole dance sequence in Race 3. The trailer might have a glimpse of her pole dancing



Jacqueline Fernandez practising the art

Amidst immense excitement for the trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year Race 3, here's an exciting insight into the trailer. The trailer of Race 3 will showcase glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez's pole dance sequence. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to soar the temperatures on screen with her sizzling pole dance sequence.

Jacqueline Fernandez won hearts of the audience across all quarters with her sexy pole dance act in her past film. She has included the dance form in her fitness regime and continues to treat the audience with pictures of her pole dance routine. Impressed with her skill, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza had decided to include a pole dance sequence for a song in the film. While we might have to wait for the song, glimpses of Jacqueline's pole dance can be seen in the upcoming trailer today.

Effectively popularising pole dance with her act in the film last year, Jacqueline Fernandez started a trend followed by many Bollywood celebrities. Varun Dhawan was seen learning the artform from Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline Fernandez will be collaborating with Remo D'Souza for the second time with Race 3 and shares a very warm relationship with the director.

The Judwaa 2 actress is returning to the Race franchise after winning hearts in the second instalment. Race 3 will be taking the action and thrill a notch higher in the third franchise. While Jacqueline Fernandez played a pivotal part in Race 2, the actress will be leading the film in its third part.

The action thriller brings back the super hit jodi of 2014's Kick as Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen sharing screen space for the second time. There has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the duo on screen again.

Remo D'Souza directorial Race 3 is Jacqueline Fernandez's second Eid release after Kick.

