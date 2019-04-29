Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play love birds in THIS film

bollywood

The two play lovebirds in the film, which is set in the heartland. Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun and Tigmanshu Dhulia are also part of the cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte have completed shooting for casting director-turned- filmmaker Honey Trehan's directorial debut, Raat Akeli Hai.

The two play lovebirds in the film, which is set in the heartland. Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun and Tigmanshu Dhulia are also part of the cast.

"It's a wrap for 'Raat Akeli Hai', a beautiful experience working with the talented Honey Trehan on his directorial debut. Amazing team and outstanding process," Nawazuddin tweeted on Sunday.

It’s a wrap for #RaatAkeliHai, a beautiful experience working with the talented @HoneyTrehan on his Directorial debut.

Amazing Team & Outstanding process

Thank You @RonnieScrewvala & @RSVPMovies @Macguffinpictures @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/gQKlMYKzsk — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 28, 2019

"Raat Akeli Hai", a crime thriller, also features Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

"Acting alongside Nawaz bhai is learning. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame," Shweta had said in a statement. The actress and Nawazuddin had also collaborated for a film titled "Haraamkhor", released in 2017.

"I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with him again in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. Incidentally, 'Haraamkhor' was my debut film as it had been shot before 'Masaan'," she said. "However, it released later. I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai," she said.

Also Read: Radhika Apte to be a part of Sacred Games 2? Fans are curious!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates