Radhika Apte makes a splash at the red carpet of TIFF

Dev Patel and Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte graced the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival with her co-star from "The Wedding Guest" Dev Patel. Slaying the image of boss lady, Radhika kept her look simple yet classy with a striped dark blue blazer with blue denims.

Bollywood's one of the most critically acclaimed actresses, Radhika Apte has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.

Besides short films and web series, the actor has also emerged as a popular choice for digital advertising campaigns, and currently is the face of a few popular brands.

The actress currently is creating waves with her upcoming Hollywood venture The Wedding Guest which stars British actor Dev Patel in the leading role with her The film, written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, premiered earlier this week at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that has resonated with her audience. The actress' last outings Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Padman garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Radhika Apte has interesting line up of projects ahead in Bazaar, and Sriram Raghvan’s Shoot The Piano Player in addition to her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.

