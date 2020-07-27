Radio City Records a Massive Listenership of 1.43 Crore, Ranks No 1 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has yet again ruled the charts by being the No. 1 station in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore with a listenership of 1.43 crore listenership, as per the latest RAM (Radio Audio Measurement) ratings. The rankings correspond to Week 13 to Week 22 of the current year, 2020, across these 3 key metro cities. (Source: RAM, Markets: Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, Demographic: 12+, All Statistics: Cumes in 000s, Daypart: Monday to Sunday from 12 am-12 am, Place of listening: All, Period: Week 13 to 22, 2020).

Radio City has maintained its top position in these competitive and prominent markets by providing innovative and integrated campaigns aimed at offering customised and fresh content to its listeners. Several notable campaigns which Radio City initiated during these challenging times, like Concert From Home, Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo, Radio City Ka Salaam Corona Fighters Ke Naam, Radio City Bazaar, and Rag Rag Mein Positivity, amongst others, went a long way to entertain audiences, instill hope in them, and also provide help wherever required.

Commenting on this, Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, "Radio City has always been at the forefront to utilise the power and reach of radio to entertain and help its listeners. Whether by becoming a source of reliable and factually correct information or driving purpose-led campaigns, our teams have ensured that we deliver unhindered entertainment and keep our audience engaged even in such a challenging scenario. Having been the nation’s positive voice since years, we proactively decided to alter our tag line to the new ethos of ‘Rag Rag Mein Positivity’ during this lockdown, which has also received great feedback from our listeners. With this, we will continue to create positive, innovative, and engaging campaigns to always meet our listeners’ preferences. This rating is yet again a testimony of our audience’s love and support and our undying team spirit."

With a strong focus on music and entertainment coupled with listeners’ preferences, Radio City, over the years has been the nation's positive voice. Through, Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope, and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation.

