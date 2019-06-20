Rahul Gandhi browses phone as President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint sitting

national

During President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen browsing through his phone which has created a major controversy

On Thursday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi landed in a fresh controversy for not paying attention to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen browsing through his phone as President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the houses and its members.

#Congress President #RahulGandhi on June 20 landed in a fresh controversy for not paying attention to President #RamNathKovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of #Parliament.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/HlnmPmklQc — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 20, 2019

Gandhi, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala was busy browsing through his phone for over 20 minutes when Kovind was addressing the first joint sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha and even talked to other leaders.

See when President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing the parliament, pappu aka Rahul Gandhi might playing PUBGð.

Still a kidð¤¸ð±.

Doesn't have a small manner .#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/ZiMmibjI09 — Debarupa Palit (@ipalitDebarupa) June 20, 2019

On the other hand, Rahul's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was seen listening to the one-hour long speech of the President with full attention and focus. The UPA chairperson was also seen thumping the table in appreciation when the entire Central Hall of Parliament broke into applause after the President mentioned the Uri surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrike.

#AreYouSeriousRahul #RahulGandhi seen using his mobile phone while our PRESIDENT was addressing the parliament! It was also seen that he stopped his mother #SoniaGandhi from applauding his speech!#AreYouSeriousRahul pic.twitter.com/M4xbzT0nqP

Yeh hui na bete wali bath xD — Zeeshan Khan (@zexxit) June 20, 2019

#AreYouSeriousRahul #RahulGandhi seen using his mobile phone while our PRESIDENT was addressing the parliament! It was also seen that he stopped his mother #SoniaGandhi from applauding his speech!#AreYouSeriousRahul pic.twitter.com/G5yz88nz60 — Anand Raj Singh (@_mister_anand_) June 20, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, however, kept on browsing his mobile. He continued staring on the floor even after Sonia Gandhi seemed to nudge him not to do so.

Soon after engaging himself in a fresh controversy, Rahul Gandhi started to trend on social networking site Twitter with netizens trolling Congress president with #AreYouSeriousRahul.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rahul Gandhi's gesture of browsing the phone during President Kovind's speech:

Running each minute of the parliament costs 2.5 lakhs .



Prez was addressing the parliament and the nation but #RahulGandhi was busy in his mobile for more than 20 minutes.



For him parliament is just a place to pass time and he sheerly wastes taxpayers money.@Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/sX7GAyqFgC — Satyam Shivam (@AazaadSatyam) June 20, 2019

By keeping himself busy with mobile during President’s address, #RahulGandhi has given an idea.



All opposition MPs should be given mobiles to keep themselves busy playing games/chatting. Parliament will function peacefully.



Attached pictures show when Parliament is peaceful pic.twitter.com/Vg8VwH0TvS — Devendra Narain (@narain41) June 20, 2019

With inputs from IANS

