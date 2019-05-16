Rahul Gandhi explains meaning of new English word 'Modilie'

national

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

In a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a meme explaining the term 'Modilie', which he claimed is a new entry to the English dictionary that meant "to constantly modify the truth".

"To lie incessantly and habitually" and 'to lie without respite' are the other meanings of the word, which has been formed by a combination of the words Modi and lie, claimed the Congress leader.

In a post on Twitter, Rahul said: "There's a new word in the English Dictionary". He attached a screenshot of the entry in the 'English Living Dictionaries', which described the word as a noun.

There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

‘Modilie’ is a new word that’s become popular worldwide. Now there’s even a website that catalogues the best Modilies! https://t.co/Ct04DlRsj3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2019

In the picture that the Congress president shared, there are three "meanings" of "Modilie" shown along with their use in sentences.

He also went on to say that the Prime Minister wouldn't have 'destroyed' the economy if he had taken advice from his predecessor.

"Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh. But after five years now, Modi Ji does not make fun of Manmohan Ji. Today the country is making fun of him," Gandhi said at an election rally.

Gandhi accused Modi of 'destroying' the economy with his two decisions. He said that had the PM taken the advice of Manmohan Singh he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took some time out from his busy campaign schedule to drive a tractor in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari were also sitting on the tractor when it was being driven by the Congress president.

