Raigad building collapse: Four-year-old Mohammed leaves the hospital

Mohammed is given chocolates by Civil Surgeon Dr Suhas Mane and Medical Superintendent Bhaskar Jaqtap before he leaves the hospital

Four-year-old Mohammed Nadim Bangi, who survived the Tariq Garden collapse and was rescued after over 19 hours of being trapped in the debris, was discharged from the Government Hospital, Mahad on Wednesday.

The child, who became the favourite of the doctors and staff at the hospital, was released as his CT scan was normal.

Dr Bhaskar Jaqtap, medical superintendent, at the hospital said, "Mohammed wanted to be with his father, who could not come to the hospital, due to the last rites of his wife and two daughters, who were killed in the collapse. So Mohammed's uncle and the hospital staff showered all their affection on him. Some gave him chocolates when he left."

Dr Jaqtap added that Mayrunisa Kazi, 60, who was rescued after over 24 hours of being trapped, was in a state of shock. Her oxygen level varied from 88 to 90, and since she has hypertension and diabetes, they got her tested for COVID-19, the result was negative.

Dr Suhas Mane, Civil Surgeon, said, "We will need to shift her to a bigger hospital, as she will need an ICU set up and specialised line of treatment, which cannot be provided in Mahad."

Eknath Shinde adopts kids who survived

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to bear the cost of the education of the two kids who survived the building collapse. The senior Shiv Sena leader said on Wednesday that he was moved by the plight of the children - Mohammed Bangi and Ahmed Sheikhnag - who have lost parents and siblings in the disaster. Shinde will open bank accounts and fixed deposits of R10 lakh each for the kids. The cost of their education will be borne by the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation, which Shinde's MP son Shrikant runs for charity purposes. "Our leader late Balasaheb Thackeray had advised us to work for social causes other than doing politics. Adopting the boys is my social responsibility," the minister told mid-day.

- Dharmendra Jore

