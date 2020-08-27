Raigad building collapse: Mahad man who saved 30 lives loses his leg

Naveed Duste, 35, is being praised by all Mahad residents for his bravery which saved over 30 children and elderly people as the Tarique Garden building collapsed on Monday. Duste was almost out of the building with an elderly woman when it collapsed, trapping him.

Duste pushed the woman to safety but a large portion of a concrete slab fell on his legs. He was pulled out after almost an hour, as locals had to cut open the concrete slab.

Doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee. Duste is recuperating at Apollo Hospital in CBD.

Naveed Duste resides in a lane next to the collapsed building

"Majhya sathi dua kar, mi bes ahay" (Pray for me, I am fine) he said in his mother tongue, Kokani, in a video. "He teared up when he got to know that his leg had been amputated," said Parvez Kauchali, his brother-in-law.

'Had kids in his arms'

Duste is an electrician and stays with wife Nasreen, 28, son Navan, 7 and elderly father in a lane next to the building. He was visiting friends in the building around 6.30 pm when they realised the building was shaking. Duste rushed to the upper floors to alert residents. "He was holding children in his arms and getting them to safety. Soon there was a commotion as people started getting out. Duste managed to get almost 30 people out," said Kauchali.

Kauchali added, "Some debris fell on the elderly woman but she was unscathed. While Duste could be heard screaming for help from under the debris. He was struggling to come out."

Rare blood group

Duste's rare blood group, C negative, was a challenge as he needed five bags of blood for the operation. Thanks to his good deeds, nearly 80 people turned up at a Mahad blood bank and the required O negative blood was procured. Doctors at Apollo Hospital operated on him on an emergent basis. "We have been told that the government will foot the hospital expenses. We are grateful to the hospital for the best care and treatment," Duste's relatives said. Duste, an SSC pass out, is the sole breadwinner and earns R10,000-R12,000 monthly and is known to be helpful.

Dr Atul Adaniya, director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, "The patient was admitted with critical injuries to his limb. That has been addressed on priority with the required surgery. He is under close observation and is receiving monitored care."

Rs 12k

Naveed Duste's approx. monthly income

