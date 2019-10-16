Railways' eight-car special train on tracks to promote Housefull 4

In a first for Western Railway (WR), a 'promotion on wheels' special train will be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and WR in coordination with the team of Housefull 4 to promote the film. On October 16, celebrities and media personnel will be travelling by the eight-coach special train, which will leave Mumbai Central on Wednesday and reach New Delhi the next day.

"The train will pass through several states and important districts like Surat, Vadodara, Kota stations, which will help it garner wide publicity amongst the viewers," said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR.

In an initiative to promote campaigns, the Railways has also approached other production houses with upcoming films to use these FTR (full tariff rates) trains to facilitate Pan-India publicity. IRCTC will be the nodal agency for handling such trains which will undertake attractive and theme-based vinyl wrapping of these promotional trains. This will benefit both the films and help the Railways earn revenue.

