Mumbai Rains: Kalyan and Badlapur crawl to normalcy after flooding

Waterlogging through Friday and Saturday had left citizens without electricity, water, daily supplies

Having lived through two days of fear, flooding and isolation, residents of Thane's Badlapur, Ambernath and Kalyan areas welcomed some clear skies with much relief on Sunday. Stuck at homes due to heavy waterlogging, citizens had a harrowing time, with water reaching the first floors of buildings in some areas.

Some areas also didn't get drinking water for two days and there was a shortage of groceries. Around 50,000 people — 25,000 from Ambernath and 15,000 from Kalyan — were affected. Respective civic bodies have been distributing food packets in the areas. On Friday and Saturday, the Kalyan-Ulhasnagar-Badlapur belt received heavy rainfall between 280 to 330 mm. It led to overflowing of the Ulhas river and electricity connection being cut off in the surrounding villages for 48 hours.

Daily life hit

Many residents in the area lost their valuables in the flooding. Akshat Marathe from Badlapur said, "I bought a brand new car three months ago and had to see it vanish in the flood. The only good part is that my family is safe." Sweta Adimulam from Kalyan said her home had no electricity for hours. "Friends and relatives were calling but without electricity, we were unable to charge our phones. We were left with no mode of communication by Saturday," she said.

