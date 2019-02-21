Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag exclusive interview: Whatever I am is because of my father

ipl-news

In an exclusive interview, Rajasthan Royals 18-year-old wonder kid Riyan Parag, talks about URI, Vicky Kaushal, Steve Smith and video games.

Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals' newest recruit, 18-year-old Riyan Parag spoke to mid-day.com after getting picked up in the IPL auctions. He also talks about the role his father played in him becoming a cricketer.

How did you to take up cricket in your childhood?

My father inspired me to take up cricket in my childhood. He was also a first-class cricketer, so I used to go watch him play, watch him prepare for the games; that's how I developed my interest in the game.

Who is your role model in cricket?

My dad has been my role model in cricket because whatever I have learned is from him, whoever I am is because of him.

What kind of role did your parents play in you becoming a cricketer?

My parents played a very crucial role in me becoming a cricketer. They shared quite a few anecdotes with me on how to become a sportsperson. My mother was an international swimmer as well, so that helped me face quite a few situations that other kids of my age would have had difficulty in facing.

What was the mood like at home when you got selected to play for Rajasthan Royals?

Everyone at home was very happy and excited, as my name was in the auction last year as well but unfortunately I was not get selected. This year, however, I am very fortunate and glad that I got selected for Rajasthan Royals. Just looking to learn as much as I can from this experience.

What do you plan to achieve in IPL 2019?

As it is my first year, establishing myself is my main goal and learning as much as I can.

You will be sharing space with established world cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane and the others, what are you looking for to learn from the experience?

These are players that I have seen on TV, scoring hundreds and achieving so much on the field, so this opportunity to spend time with them, learn from them is really huge. I want to learn how to perform under pressure - that will be my main focus of discussion with them.

Who is your favourite player in the current Rajasthan Royals team?

It has to be Steve Smith; his attitude impresses me. He scores in all formats in cricket, in every country and I really look forward to his matches. I am eager to meet and learn from him.

Who is your favourite player in the current Indian team? What do you think of India's chances in World Cup 2019?

Virat Kohli is my favourite player in the Indian team. The way he plays, the runs he scores, his fitness, his achievements; Virat Kohli is a really big inspiration for me in the sport. Coming to India's chances in the World Cup this year, India is the most balanced side going into the tournament and India should win the World Cup. There are other contenders like England and South Africa, but India is the out and out favourite.

What do you do to unwind, when you are not playing cricket?

I really like reading fiction books and playing video games. In video games, I play Counter-Strike and Call of Duty. I have got the hang of PubG as well, so I really liked spending my time playing these games.

Do you watch movies? favourite actor?

The last movie I watched was URI and I loved it, Vicky Kaushal was outstanding.

Any message you want to give to youngsters who dream of playing in the IPL like you?

I am a youngster still, but yes, one should always dream big and work hard. Be it any sport or any career - these are the two most essential things one needs to do.

