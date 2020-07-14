Rajeev Sen: I hope Charu Asopa doesn't lose path, if I find out who the culprit is, I will post the name

The rumours about a marital tiff between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa happened when they both unfollowed each other on social media. When Sen was contacted recently, he said to SpotboyE, "I won't comment on that but currently I'm in a very happy zone is all I can say." Charu Asopa, on the other hand, said, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it."

And now, he has interacted with Times of India again and spoken about the issue. When asked if he has left his marital home, he said, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can't stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle."

He added, "I hope she doesn't lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I'm going to hit them back harder."

Sen and Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, after which they celebrated a big fat Indian wedding in Goa the same month. The actress is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the antagonist. Sen, on the other hand, is a model and an entrepreneur.

