Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa get married in big fat Indian wedding in Goa
Rajeev Sen shared pictures from the ceremony. In one of them, Rajeev and wife Charu Asopa can be seen smearing haldi on each other's faces
Sushmita Sen's businessman brother Rajeev wed television actor Charu Asopa in Goa in a traditional Bengali ceremony. Over the weekend, the pre-wedding functions included the haldi and engagement ceremony. Wedding vows were also exchanged observing Rajasthani rituals as it is Asopa's home state.
Rajeev Sen shared pictures from the ceremony. In one of them, Rajeev and wife Charu Asopa can be seen smearing haldi on each other's faces. Rajeev captioned the picture as, "Romancing with the haldi #rajakibittu."
View this post on Instagram
Romancing with the haldi ð #rajakibittu. . . . . . Photo credit - @amolkamatphotography
The newly-weds shared snapshots from the ceremony on social media, one of which shows the bridal couple with Sush and her parents Subhra and Shubeer Sen. The Mere Angne Mein actor and Rajeev had a court wedding earlier this month in Mumbai. Rajeev took to Instagram to share his happy day with his followers and friends. He shared several pictures of himself with his now wife Charu Asopa and wrote, "i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu"
View this post on Instagram
Familyâ¤ï¸ @asopacharu @chintanasopa @chetanasopa @subhra51 @neelam_asopa @sushmitasen47 ð¤ð #rajakibittu
Sushmita Sen, however, wasn't seen around on Rajeev and Charu's June 7 wedding, but later wrote a sweet note congratulating the couple. The note read, "Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony! A moment and memory I'll cherish forever! Here's to your happiness and prosperity together..."
Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur.
Also read: Sushmita Sen congratulates brother Rajeev and sister-in-law Charu on their wedding
