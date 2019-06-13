Sushmita Sen congratulates brother Rajeev and sister-in-law Charu on their wedding

bollywood

Sushmita Sen, who wasn't present on brother Rajeev Sen's court wedding on June 7, penned a sweet note for him and his wife TV actor Charu Asopa. Here's what the note read

Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. Pic/instagram.com/sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, who had been dating TV actress Charu Asopa, got married to her in a court wedding on June 7, 2019. The couple will be having a big fat Indian wedding in Goa, on June 16. Sushmita, however, wasn't seen around on Rajeev and Charu's June 7 wedding, and has now written a sweet note congratulating the couple.

Rajeev Sen shared an Instagram story of the note that Sushmita wrote for him. The note reads, "Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony! A moment and memory I'll cherish forever! Here's to your happiness and prosperity together..."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a court wedding on June 7. Rajeev took to Instagram to share his happy day with his followers and friends. He shared several pictures of himself with his now wife Charu Asopa and wrote, "i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu"

Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur.

