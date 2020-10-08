Rajesh Kumar on Bigg Boss 14: Hope contestants are sporting rather than being abusive

Like many of us, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Rosesh, aka Rajesh Kumar, is excited about the new season of Bigg Boss. The actor, however, hopes that the show has less abuses and more entertainment this year. "The expectation from the show is, like every year, I am wishing that thodhi gandagi kam ho (it is less dirty this time). It becomes very serious. I just hope that there should be some scope for humour as well. Anyway, we are in a pandemic and I hope Bigg Boss can come as a huge relief because around us, everything is already serious. I hope the contestants play sportingly rather than being abusive," he says.

Ask him who he wants to see in the show, and he says, "I would like to see Swara Bhasker in the show. She is vocal and can create an interesting story. Woh morcha bhi nikal sakti hai (she can even protest there). I feel that she has a unidimensional approach about everything. I would love to see her do that… because it would lead to lot of masala for the show," she says.

Rajesh adds that he loves watching host Salman Khan in the show. "Salman Khan is doing fabulously well and is looking fabulous. No one can host the show better than him. He keeps everything under control. He knows when to stop the contestants from creating a ruckus. He is good with leg-pulling as well," he says.

