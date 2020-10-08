Srishty Rode talks about Bigg Boss affecting Indian culture: Nobody is asking you to watch it at gunpoint

Ishqbaaaz actress Srishty Rode was a celebrity contestant in 2018 on the 12th season of Bigg Boss. Commenting on her BB journey, Srishty Rode had said, "Bigg Boss 12 has been an amazing experience. I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences, and I feel that will help me shape myself in a better way. This has been a special journey that will always remain close to my heart."

Now, when asked about the show's controversial nature and whether it is spoiling Indian culture, Rode told ETimes, "Not at all. If you think this, then don't watch it. You always have an option of not watching something if you think it is not right for yourself or your family. Nobody is asking you to watch it on gunpoint. For me, Bigg Boss is really entertaining."

Commenting on certain inmates in the latest season of Bigg Boss, Srishty said, "All the contestants seem to be quite interesting this time, and I am excited about three of my friends inside the Bigg Boss house. Rubina is gradually coming out as a strong contestant. Although I felt bad when Abhinav and Rubina were separated. But it is good for both of them as now people would want to see them together rather than separately. I feel that now they will come back stronger together."

Talking about her third friend, actor Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode shared, "Eijaz has a lovely personality, opposite of what people say about him. And I want everyone to witness that side of his personality."

South actress Nikki Tamboli is one of the inmates in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Sharing her thoughts about her, Srishty said, "She is entertaining. But there is a thin line between entertaining and irritating, and right now she is everywhere."

