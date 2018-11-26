Srishty Rode on her Bigg Boss 12 journey: My experience will help me shape myself in a better way

television

The bubbly and ever so talented Srishty Rode's journey has been an entertaining one on Bigg Boss 12.

One of the most gorgeous contestant of this season, Srishty Rode is evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The bubbly and ever so talented Srishty Rode's journey has been an entertaining one.

Srishty's fashion sense has been the most talked about in the house. Each day she would be seen donning different costumes and hairstyles, and would also help the other contestants with their beauty regime. Along with this, Srishty has proven to be a tough contender week after week.

She voiced her opinions whenever needed. She started of being friends with the celebrity contestants but soon drifted to the Khan sisters. But in one of the captaincy she was against Saba Khan and a heated argument between them led to a major consequence. She was never allowed to be the captain of the house post that. But this decision did not demean her and she strongly played the game.

After Rohit Suchanti's entry, Srishty found another best friend in the house. But her friendship was insinuated as a romantic relationship but she took a strong stand against such allegations.

Commenting on her journey, Srishty Rode said, "Bigg Boss 12 has been an amazing experience. I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences in the past 10 weeks, and I feel that will help me shape myself in a better way. This has been a special journey that will always remain close to my heart."

