Rajeshwari Sachdev on testing COVID-negative: Kept telling God I am needed

Popular actress Rajeshwari Sachdev known for her roles in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Balika Vadhu, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others, had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, actor Varun Badola had tested negative for coronavirus. After a tough battle with the virus, Rajeshwari has finally defeated it and has tested negative.

The actress took to her Instagram account and penned a note sharing in detail how she braved the isolation while recuperating from the virus. The actress also revealed how she, at one stage, feared for her life and prayed to god. Sharing a picture of her with a camera in her hand, she wrote, "14th day musings...Ye chooha pahaad tod ke nikla... bilkul aisi si feeling ho rahi hai. These 14 days of fighting Covid -19, Isolation-ekaantvaas, has been like a war within and out. Apart from the physical, the challenge is equally for the mind. It’s not ki chalo bhai test aa gaye you are positive now, the 14 day quarantine begins-Pade raho.... . All the tests to check level of infection, getting in to a CT machine to check status of lungs. Then the thali of dawaaian (sic)".

She continued, "This keeps you in a stupor for the 1st few days and then once status is known..... only dawa and dua is the course of action in that ekaant kaksh. The mind plays games. With all the Google gyaan, mind goes into a spin doubting every medical advise given....Then the worst, one is talking to and telling God and that corona virus inside.. “I am going nowhere! I am needed on mother earth I will be a terrible misfit up there - big time trouble (sic)".

Sharing her life in isolation, she said, "Then you hear outside the door ,” beta kya khaogi”? Then the most palatable of food comes from the mothers. Friends start calling, the son keeps rising on video calls and I thank God for the strength and support of family and friends. I am so grateful to all the Doctors who have been only a phone call away, not only treated me but very patiently allayed and assuaged all fears and worries.A thankyou to the BMC for waking me up every morning to ask for my live covid update and then some evenings chatting me up with a questionnaire was very reassuring. The whole universe is conspiring to keep me awake and here....I pray that all affected get the medical attention and the love and support of their friends and family to tide this over P.S. This pic is how I shoot from home (sic)".

The actress had tested positive on September 17. Rajeshwari had been showing mild symptoms, and so, got herself tested. A source said, "Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening". She also took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans.

Rajeshwari Sachdev can currently be seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak in which she plays a Rajasthani housewife Kusum Kothari. Varun Badola, on the other hand, can be seen in the popular TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and the web series Your Honor.

