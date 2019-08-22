Rajiv signed accords that ended years of conflict, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi had signed the Punjab Accord through which the government agreed that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab
On Thursday, former Congress chief and Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi recalled his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's role in the signing of the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram peace accords that helped end years of conflict and violence in these states.
Amongst Rajiv Gandhi ji’s many achievements were the Punjab, Assam & Mizoram accords, that helped bring to an end years of conflict & violence.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2019
Built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding & peaceful coexistence, these accords strengthened the Indian Union.#Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/MGpgi7QE4u
Rahul took to social networking site Twitter and shared pictures of his father, late Rajiv Gandhi where is seen signing the accords. While sharing the pictures, Rahul said that the accords strengthened the Indian Union. Back in July 1985, former prime minister, late Rajiv Gandhi had signed the Punjab Accord through which the government agreed that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab. Due to which the elections for the state Assembly were held in September in the same year.
Also Read: Not correct to slam Rajiv Gandhi for political benefits, says Robert Vadra
While the Assam Accord, which was a memorandum of settlement (MoS) was signed between representatives of the Central government and leaders of the Assam Movement. The accord was signed in New Delhi on August 15, 1985.
On the other hand, the Mizoram Accord was signed back in 1986 between the government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF) in order to end insurgency and violence in the state of Mizoram. Gandhi's remarks have come at a time when the Congress party celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with week-long events across the country.
On Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, along with son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the late prime minister in the Parliament. PM Narendra Modi, former pm Dr. Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Ahmed Patel also paid homage to the late leader on his 75th birth anniversary.
Also Read: These unseen pictures of the Gandhi family will leave you amazed
On his father's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandi had said that the said the party will be holding several memorial events across the country to mark his father's 75th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.
Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India at age 40 and took over as the sixth Prime Minister of India, after his mother Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India was assassinated in 1984. Every year, Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Anti-Terrorism day.
With inputs from IANS
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi
-
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Robert Vadra pay tribute to the former prime minister the late Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi
-
Indian politician and son of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, (R), daughter of Rajiv Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (2R) with her daughter (C) and her husband Robert Vadra (L) pay tribute during a memorial ceremony for the 75th birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi on August 20
-
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi
-
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jitin Prasada assist senior party leader Mohsina Kidwai as she arrives to pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House
-
Senior BJP leader L K Advani, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, at Parliament House
Top Congress leaders, including party president Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary at New Delhi. Pic/PTI
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Rahul Gandhi is going to be convicted for fraud, says Subramanian Swamy