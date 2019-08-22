Rajiv signed accords that ended years of conflict, says Rahul Gandhi

national

Former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi had signed the Punjab Accord through which the government agreed that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab

Punjab, Assam and Mizoram peace accords helped to bring end years of conflict and violence in these states.Pic/Twitter Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, former Congress chief and Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi recalled his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's role in the signing of the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram peace accords that helped end years of conflict and violence in these states.

Amongst Rajiv Gandhi ji’s many achievements were the Punjab, Assam & Mizoram accords, that helped bring to an end years of conflict & violence.



Built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding & peaceful coexistence, these accords strengthened the Indian Union.#Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/MGpgi7QE4u — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2019

Rahul took to social networking site Twitter and shared pictures of his father, late Rajiv Gandhi where is seen signing the accords. While sharing the pictures, Rahul said that the accords strengthened the Indian Union. Back in July 1985, former prime minister, late Rajiv Gandhi had signed the Punjab Accord through which the government agreed that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab. Due to which the elections for the state Assembly were held in September in the same year.

While the Assam Accord, which was a memorandum of settlement (MoS) was signed between representatives of the Central government and leaders of the Assam Movement. The accord was signed in New Delhi on August 15, 1985.

On the other hand, the Mizoram Accord was signed back in 1986 between the government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF) in order to end insurgency and violence in the state of Mizoram. Gandhi's remarks have come at a time when the Congress party celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with week-long events across the country.

On Monday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, along with son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the late prime minister in the Parliament. PM Narendra Modi, former pm Dr. Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Ahmed Patel also paid homage to the late leader on his 75th birth anniversary.

On his father's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandi had said that the said the party will be holding several memorial events across the country to mark his father's 75th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India at age 40 and took over as the sixth Prime Minister of India, after his mother Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India was assassinated in 1984. Every year, Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Anti-Terrorism day.

With inputs from IANS

