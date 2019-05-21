These unseen pictures of Gandhi family will leave you amazed
Twitterati shared a few rare pictures of the Gandhi family to pay tribute to the late visionary leader, Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and they capture the perfect family moment
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday morning.
Heartfelt tribute to our beloved former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi— à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ (@politicsparty1) May 21, 2019
à¤¶à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ pic.twitter.com/9Hk644y2QI
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
Remembering the great leader on his death anniversary, Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to pay tribute to the visionary leader, Rajiv Gandhi by sharing a few rare pictures of the Gandhi family and we must say it is the best thing on the internet today.
We miss him too ðð¢#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/yPAczi5swN— Veena D (@The_veenaD) May 21, 2019
A rare picture of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi with children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This picture gives us a glimpse of a perfect Gandhi family moment.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugging is father Rajiv Gandhi is the cutest picture we have come across on the internet today. This little boy moment with his father is the perfect way to remember the visionary leader on his death anniversary.
#RememberingRajivGandhi the man who brought IT to India pic.twitter.com/yKG8d2kv8m— Ù Ø¯Ú¾Ù (@collegeblues) May 21, 2019
Rajiv Gandhi’s vision enabled India to take giant strides among the comity of nations. He strengthened India ð®ð³— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 21, 2019
An inspiration, always and forever.
My humble homage. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/fhtOGHiFsV
My homage to the great man who led us through the road of technology revolution.Whosoever in whatsover manner try to demean his contribution in building this great nation,the people of this country will always remember Rajivji as the father of modernIndia#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/buOgSsTSUs— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) May 21, 2019
The man who took India to 21st Century and range of developments .. we miss you Rajiv ji .. #RememberingRajivGandhi #RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/TomhqGWSLS— Niraj Bhatia | #NYAYforIndia (@bhatia_niraj23) May 21, 2019
President Reagan escorting PM Rajiv Gandhi to his cavalcade as he leaves the White House, while holding the umbrella for him as it rains...#RememberingRajivGandhi— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 21, 2019
pic.twitter.com/WYR3IPnLQn
My homage to former PM Shri. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary.#RememberingRajivGandhi #RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/K5rJiIVMNg— Jai Parkash Aggarwal (@inc_jpagarwal) May 21, 2019
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.
