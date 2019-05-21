These unseen pictures of Gandhi family will leave you amazed

Published: May 21, 2019, 10:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitterati shared a few rare pictures of the Gandhi family to pay tribute to the late visionary leader, Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and they capture the perfect family moment

These unseen pictures of Gandhi family will leave you amazed
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Veena D

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday morning.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Remembering the great leader on his death anniversary, Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to pay tribute to the visionary leader, Rajiv Gandhi by sharing a few rare pictures of the Gandhi family and we must say it is the best thing on the internet today.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rajiv gandhisonia gandhirahul gandhipriyanka gandhinational newscongress

Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK