Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary
The leaders paid floral tributes to the visionary leader at his memorial Veer Bhumi
Congress leaders, including interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Tuesday on his 75 birth anniversary. The leaders at his memorial Veer Bhumi paid floral tributes to the visionary leader on his birth anniversary. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ahmed Patel too paid tributes to the late leader.
Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Shri @RahulGandhi— Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2019
& AICC Gen Sec Smt. @priyankagandhi
pay homage to Former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. #SadbhavanaDiwas #Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/BgjeX6zwhh
I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 20, 2019
Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra were also present at the occasion. Rahul Gandhi took to social media and tweeted on Monday that Congress party will be holding several memorial events across the country this week to mark his father's birth anniversary. "This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution," Rahul tweeted along with a video.
Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi shares a throwback photo on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary
This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2019
To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution. #RajivGandhi75 pic.twitter.com/qBjIfTVRkj
In the first video, the Gandhi scion shared how seeds of IT revolution in the country were sown under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership in 1985. Some of the steps taken by the Rajiv government as shown in the video include -- "Computers become the symbol of ambitious Indians, entrepreneurs like NR Narayana Murthy, Shiv Nadar and Azim Premji set-up world-class IT companies, through MTNL Indians could connect to 243 overseas countries, digitised telephone exchanges, PCOs introduced to connect rural and urban India and first Indian Railways introduced Digital reservation for tickets."
Also Read: I see my dear friend Rajiv Gandhi in you: Amarinder Singh to Rahul Gandhi
KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary directed party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large. He has also instructed that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held.
I pay my humble tribute to Bharat Ratna, Sh.Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary.— Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) August 20, 2019
The whole nation remembers the visionary Prime Minister, who scripted the story of IT revolution in India, worked for equality of women in governance and inclusion of youth. #Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/X1kmnjYr5E
Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India at age 40. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism day.
Also Read: These unseen pictures of the Gandhi family will leave you amazed
With inputs from ANI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Rajiv Gandhi was born in Bombay on August 20, 1944, to Indira and Feroze Gandhi. In 1951, Rajiv Gandhi and his younger brother Sanjay Gandhi were admitted to Shiv Niketan school, where according to his teachers, Rajiv was shy and introvert and 'greatly enjoyed painting and drawing'. All pictures/mid-day archives
-
Rajiv Gandhi was named after his maternal grandmother Kamala Nehru, wife of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
-
Rajiv Gandhi initially joined Welham Boys' School and later moved to Doon School in Dehradun in 1954. He was then sent to London in 1961 to study A-levels. From 1962 to 1965 he studied engineering at Trinity College, Cambridge, but did not obtain a degree. In 1966, Rajiv Gandhi began a course in mechanical engineering at Imperial College London, but did not complete it
-
Rajiv Gandhi returned to India in 1966, the year his mother became Prime Minister. He went to Delhi and became a member of the Flying Club, where he was trained as a pilot. In 1970, he was employed as a pilot by Air India. At that time, he did not harbour any intention of joining politics
-
In 1968, he married Edvige Antonia Albina Maino, after three years of courtship, who changed her name to Sonia Gandhi. Their first child, a son, Rahul Gandhi was born in 1970. In 1972, the couple had a daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, who is married to Robert Vadra
-
After Rajiv Gandhi's younger brother Sanjay Gandhi died in an aeroplane crash, Shankaracharya Swami Shri Swaroopanand, a saint from Badrinath, visited the family's house to offer his condolences and advised Rajiv Gandhi not to fly aeroplanes and instead 'dedicate himself to the service of the nation'
-
Several members of the Congress party signed a proposal and went to Indira Gandhi, urging her to tell Rajiv Gandhi to enter politics. Indira Gandhi told them it was Rajiv's decision whether to enter politics or not. Rajiv Gandhi made his foray into politics on February 16, 1981, when he addressed a national farmers' rally in Delhi. He was still an employee of Air India during that time
-
Rajiv Gandhi was sworn-in as the seventh Prime Minister of India on October 31, 1984, the same day his mother was assassinated by her own bodyguards. He was 41 and became the youngest prime minister of India
-
Rajiv Gandhi led the Congress Party to a landslide victory in elections to the Lok Sabha in December 1984, and his administration took vigorous measures to reform the government bureaucracy and liberalise the country's economy.
In picture: Former Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, Anatoly Dobrynin meeting with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21-5-1987.
-
On relations with Pakistan and Benazir Bhutto, Rajiv Gandhi had said that Bhutto and he had agreed to work together and remove the suspicions and misgivings that characterised Indo-Pak relations and build bridges of friendship, understanding, and cooperation.
In picture: Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in conversation with his Pakistan counterpart the late Benazir Bhutto
-
In 1987, Rajiv Gandhi was attacked by a Sri Lankan sailor while the Indian premier was inspecting a guard of honour in Colombo
-
Post-1990, Rajiv Gandhi introduced measures for reducing Licence Raj allowing business and individuals to purchase capital, consumer goods and import without bureaucratic restrictions. He introduced the age of voting rights as 18 and also included Panchayati Raj
In picture: Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Ex-Pakistan President Zia Ul-Haq meets at New York on October 23, 1985
-
Rajiv Gandhi encouraged youth power and said that the development of the country depends only on the awareness of the youth of the country. Jawahar Rozgar Yojana was one of the schemes launched to create job opportunities for the youth
-
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in a public meeting while campaigning for Sriperumbudur, a Lok Sabha Congress candidate. A woman approached him and bent down to touch his feet and exploded a bomb, which was placed under her dress. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna
In picture: Rajiv Gandhi with Simi Garewal
-
In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by the Indian Government
-
Here are some candid photos of the former Indian Prime Minister.... Rajiv Gandhi with singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika
-
Leader of the Tibetan people His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama - Tenzin Gyatso - in conversation with the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on January 18, 1988
-
In Pic: Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar
On the occasion of late Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, here's a look at some rare images of the former Prime Minister of India from mid-day archives...
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 70th I-Day