Not correct to slam Rajiv Gandhi for political benefits, says Robert Vadra
Vadra said that Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the nation and hence people should exercise restraint while speaking about him
On Tuesday, on the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it is very incorrect to slam his father-in-law and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for political benefits.
My humble tributes to Rajiv ji ð#RajivGandhi75 #RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/VtB8cAin5x— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) August 20, 2019
While speaking to news agency ANI, Vadra said that Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the nation and hence people should exercise restraint while speaking about him. Vadra, who visited a blind school on the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, donated eight computers to the children at the school.
While speaking at the event, Vadra said that India is celebrating his late father-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's birthday today. Since Rajiv Gandhi did a lot to bring information technology in the country, he donated computers to a blind school for the children.
I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 20, 2019
Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019
Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the late prime minister in the Parliament. Besides members of the Gandhi family, PM Narendra Modi, former pm Dr. Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Ahmed Patel also paid homage to the late leader.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and paid tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today. While former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that his party will be holding several memorial events across the country this week to mark his father's 75th birth anniversary.
Rajiv Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India at age 40. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism day.
With inputs from ANI
-
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi
-
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Robert Vadra pay tribute to the former prime minister the late Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi
-
Indian politician and son of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, (R), daughter of Rajiv Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (2R) with her daughter (C) and her husband Robert Vadra (L) pay tribute during a memorial ceremony for the 75th birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi on August 20
-
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi
-
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jitin Prasada assist senior party leader Mohsina Kidwai as she arrives to pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House
-
Senior BJP leader L K Advani, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, at Parliament House
Top Congress leaders, including party president Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary at New Delhi. Pic/PTI
