Rajkumar Hiran on working with maestro for Sanju: Rahman adapts to what you want

If Sanju marks the collaboration of two brilliant minds — director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Ranbir Kapoor — it also sees arguably the best musical talent on board, AR Rahman. While the album has been composed by Rohan-Rohan and Vikram Montrose, the music maestro has composed two tracks for the biopic on Sanjay Dutt.



Hirani reveals that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's dissatisfaction with one of the songs in the album led them to knock on Rahman's door. "Since the song had already been shot, it wouldn't have been possible to record another number and re-shoot it. So, we needed someone to create a new song keeping these visuals in mind. Considering it required tremendous expertise, Vinod suggested Rahman's name. We called him and he immediately agreed to help us. I was touched by his humility."



The Academy Award-winning musician is known to work late into the night. Happy to witness the method behind the madness of Rahman, the director says, "It does not matter what time he works at or which part of the globe he works from. He is immensely talented, and his understanding of cinema is so strong that he can enhance your images with his music. He adapts to what you want."

The director reveals that Sanjay Dutt's original tracks too have found a place in the movie. Rahman, on his part, says, "I was curious to know how the magical team of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju Hirani created these blockbusters together. I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call to be a guest composer on this one."

