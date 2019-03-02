Rajkumar Hirani to be a part of FICCI Frames despite #MeToo allegation

bollywood

Despite #MeToo allegation that surfaced against Rajkumar Hirani last month, sources say FICCI Frames has invited the filmmaker's studio to participate in the top media conclave

Rajkumar Hirani

Almost two months after Rajkumar Hirani was accused of sexual assault by a unit member working alongside him on Sanju (2018), it has come to light that the filmmaker's studio - Rajkumar Hirani Films - has been invited to participate in the upcoming FICCI Frames.

mid-day has learnt that the media conclave, which runs from March 12 to 14, includes a segment titled Frame Your Idea that allows young creative minds to pitch their stories and ideas to the studio heads who will be present on the occasion. It appears that the organisers of the prestigious event have chosen to look past the #MeToo allegation against the director and have extended an invitation to him and his banner.

A source from the conclave reveals that recently, there was a discussion to drop his studio from the line-up, but most members were against the idea. "Hirani has a clean image, and when the allegations came to light, many members of the film fraternity came out in support of him.

The members of FICCI decided that until he is proven guilty, there is no harm in having him or his production house on board." It may be noted that Vinod Chopra Films had dropped Hirani's name from the poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after the survivor made her allegation in an email marked to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, among others. The source adds that Hirani is also in talks to conduct a masterclass session at the event. mid-day reached out to Leena Jaisani, assistant secretary general of FICCI, and Hirani, who remained unavailable for comment.

