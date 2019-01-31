MeToo: Sonam Kapoor questions media when asked about Rajkumar Hirani

bollywood

Questioning the media when asked to respond to the allegations against him, Sonam Kapoor, a website reports, asked what would be the way further if the accusations were not true

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani

Asserting that she always believes the woman when a sexual harassment allegation crops up, Sonam Kapoor apparently alluded that she doesn't harbour the same belief when dealing with Rajkumar Hirani.



Sonam Kapoor

Questioning the media when asked to respond to the allegations against him, Sonam Kapoor, a website reports, asked what would be the way further if the accusations were not true. Pointing out that she has known Hirani for many years, she says she harbours respect for him.

According to a HuffPost India article on January 13, a woman "assistant" to Hirani claimed the filmmaker sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018 during the making of Sanju. The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.

