Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya's new poster out

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya is set to hit the marquee on June 21. Check out the latest poster of Mental Hai Kya here

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut

With the unit having finally wrapped up the shoot, mid-day lay its hands on an exclusive picture of Mental Hai Kya. The Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer is set to hit the marquee on June 21.

A source reveals, "Since it is a dark comedy with elements of a thriller, sharp editing is paramount. That's why the makers have allotted over a month to the post-production, leaving them enough time to edit it to a taut thriller."

Ever since its first look was released last March, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya has piqued the audience's curiosity, courtesy its offbeat treatment of the film's subject - mental illness. Initially slated for a March 29 release, the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed venture was later pushed to May, apparently at the leading lady's behest.

Earlier, a source revealed to mid-day, "After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana wanted to space out her next film. Mental Hai Kya was coming exactly two months after Manikarnika's release, which implied that she would have to immediately dive into the film's promotions. She requested the makers for a breather as the period drama had taken a toll on her."

Also Read: Mental Hai Kya: Amyra Dastur shoots for additional scenes to enhance the flow of story

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates