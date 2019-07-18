Rajkummar Rao warns us against this crazy stalker

bollywood

Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana is at ease being perfectly imperfect and crazy, Rajkummar's character warns us against the crazy stalker!

Over the past few weeks, the film may have hit headlines for its allegedly controversial title, but the Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has caught the eyes of the audience.

Kangana's character 'Bobby' in Judgementall Hai Kya stands for everything that isn't 'regular' or mainstream acceptable. With Bobby, the makers have opened doors to introducing characters who are wild, imperfect and politically incorrect but fully entertaining!

There ain't anything normal about Bobby while on the other hand there is everything 'too' normal about Rajkumar Rao's character 'Keshav'. He is the regular, happy, perfect guy which in Bobby's world makes her wary of him. He's always seen with a lens of suspicion by Kangana's character. The suspicion reaches new heights of obsession and that's when the danger sets in!

Kangana's character is obsessed with Rajkummar's character and is one of the suspects in the murder mystery. How she deals with this is at the same time creepy and arouses curiosity, while Rajkummar's character is just a guy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As the suspicion around them thickens, their stories start getting crazier. While Kangana is at ease being perfectly 'imperfect' and crazy, Rajkummar's character warns us against the 'crazy' stalker!

In an interview, the Newton star spoke in length about his character. He said, "When I said yes to the film, I knew that I was [signing up] for something unusual. [The treatment that has been employed in the movie] has never been done before. That's where the challenge lay. Also, this is the first time I'm doing a thriller.

Given the quirky universe created by writer Kanika Dhillon, he reveals that it wasn't easy to slip into the part of Keshav, a seemingly-straitlaced guy with a mysterious past. "My character is edgy and layered. So I had to prepare accordingly, I had to understand the nuances and adopt a particular body language."

Come 26th July, Kangana's 'Crazy' meets Rajkummar's 'Regular'. The film is Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

