Rajkummar Rao on Judgementall Hai Kya: Knew I was signing up for something unusual

As Judgementall Hai Kya trailer wins praise, Rajkummar Rao on why he bet big on the thriller

Rajkummar Rao

Over the past few weeks, the film may have hit headlines for its allegedly controversial title, but the fortunes have quickly turned in favour of the Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. Only a day since the leads unveiled the trailer in a simultaneous two-city launch, the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed thriller has quickly become one of the most talked-about films of the year.

"I'm flattered with the kind of response I have been receiving. When I said yes to the film, I knew that I was [signing up] for something unusual. [The treatment that has been employed in the movie] has never been done before. That's where the challenge lay. Also, this is the first time I'm doing a thriller," says Rao, happy to add another genre to his eclectic filmography.

Given the quirky universe created by writer Kanika Dhillon, he reveals that it wasn't easy to slip into the part of Keshav, a seemingly-straitlaced guy with a mysterious past. "My character is edgy and layered. So I had to prepare accordingly, I had to understand the nuances and adopt a particular body language."

Rao is particularly glad that the film marks his reunion with Ranaut after Queen (2014). Stating that her spontaneity as an artiste kept him on his toes, he adds, "We still share the same passion [for cinema]. I was excited to work with Kangana because when you work with like-minded actors, your performance becomes better. Many a times, I would improvise, and she was always supportive about it. We would often discuss and rehearse before giving a shot, and it would [improve] the final outcome."

