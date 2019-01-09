Here's what Rajesh Roshan has to say about his brother Rakesh Roshan's health

bollywood

Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with throat cancer, and has been operated for the same, confirmed Rajesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan with Hrithik Roshan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/hrithikroshan.

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to reveal to the world that his filmmaker-actor dad, Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago. Hrithik shared a post with his dad in the gym and wrote: "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him [sic]."

Rakesh Roshan was operated on Tuesday morning at a hospital in South Mumbai. Talking about his health, music director-brother Rajesh Roshan spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, "He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital."

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support and good health wishes to the family and the patient. He had written: "Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage."

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

Overwhelmed by the PM's support, Rajesh Roshan said, "That was very bighearted of the Prime Minister and a huge encouragement for both the patient and his family."

Hrithik Roshan thanked the PM and said, "Thank you, Sir, for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well [sic]."

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

The family has a cancer survivor in Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik's sister. She fought cervical cancer and survived it. Apart from his acting career, Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and the superhero Krrish film series.

