After being stuck in the US during lockdown, Soundarya Sharma is finally back in Mumbai

Last seen in the web series, Rakhtanchal, Soundarya Sharma is back in Mumbai. The dentist-turned-actor, who is studying acting and filmmaking in the US, was unable to return home before the borders were sealed during lockdown.

"I came here at the start of the year and have been away from home for more than seven months. It got really difficult after a point of time. My tickets were cancelled so many times that I have lost count. I had to change apartments a few times. Staying away from my family at such an hour has been extremely difficult. However, I am blessed to have had friends who were family to me and they kept on giving strength," Soundarya said.

"Despite the hardships, the months I spent alone was a great learning curve. It gave me the chance to step out of my comfort zone," says the Ranchi Diaries (2017) actor. "I have emerged as a stronger and more compassionate person. I also auditioned for an international film," she said.

