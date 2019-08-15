Raksha Bandhan 2019: Kartik Aaryan talks about his special bond with his sister

bollywood

Raksha Bandhan is extremely special for Kartik Aaryan who celebrates it with his sister Kritika, who he fondly calls Kittu

Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika. Image sourced from PR

Rakshabandhan is a festival which celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. This festival is extremely special for Kartik Aaryan who celebrates it with his sister Kritika, who he fondly calls Kittu.

Speaking about how they celebrate the festival now, Kartik said, "We live in different cities. She's studying in Bhopal, and I'm usually out for shoots. So, she sends me Rakhi and a letter every year and, trust me, this is the most special thing I wait for the entire year."

Reminiscing about the Rakhi celebrations back home in Gwalior, Koki, as his sister fondly calls him, said, "It was more fun then because we used to start preparing for it from weeks before the day. My sister would make sure that she bought me the most attractive Rakhi, and I used to save coins in my piggy bank for her gifts. I do miss it because bachpan ki yaadein best hoti hain. Back then, it was filled with more fun and shaitaani. I wish we could go back in time."

Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika

The duo finds it difficult to meet ever since Kartik shifted his base to Mumbai. Even this year, Kartik is away from home for a brand shoot in Bangkok, but as usual, his sister has sent across his Rakhi along with a sweet letter to him.

Kartik dotes on his sister and it is pretty much evident. Speaking about it, Kartik said, "Now, we are more like best friends. Whenever I have doubts or I'm in trouble, I only talk to her. And though she is younger to me, I wonder how she knows so much more about life and relationships. She is like my friend, philosopher, and guide. And I'm thankful to her that at any hour she is just a call away for me. She is fun, super cute, intelligent and an overthinker just like me."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in BR Films' Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The actor will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy is the remake of B. R. Chopra's 1978 hit film. The original starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs. Mudassar Aziz has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

He is also pairing up with Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali's untitled romantic drama, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, which is scheduled for release next year. Kartik and Sara started the schedule in Delhi and travelled to Udaipur and Shimla, where the duo donned masks on their faces and explored the local areas. There has also been tattle about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan being more than just co-stars.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gets a customised 'My Stamp' from Hazratganj post office

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates