Rakul Preet Singh bags a role in Shankar's Indian 2; Read more details

The long-in-the-planning project - Indian 2 mi is slated to resume shooting next month. Kamal Haasan has announced that it will be his last film as actor

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh has landed a role in Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The Tamil action film is sequel to his 1996 film. Singh is said to have given a verbal nod and is slated to sign on the dotted line soon. She features as the love interest of Siddharth, who plays the grandson of the vigilante Senapathi and son of Chandru, both characters were played by Haasan in the first part.

The film, which was announced last year, had a spell of shooting early this year. There was buzz about the project facing issues due to alleged differences between the makers and Haasan due to which shooting was stopped.

Rakul made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She subsequently made her Telugu debut with Keratam, later she has starred in Telugu hits like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva, Spyder and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Rakul has also dabbled in Hindi films. She started off with Yaariyan as her first Bollywood venture in 2014, followed by Aiyaary and recent released was De De Pyaar De, which starred Tabu and Ajay Devgn too.

Over her journey in the industry, she has managed to work with southern superstars such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and Junior NTR. In a recent interview with IANS, she described working with all of them as "amazing".

"They are amazing people. Charan, Bunny, Ravi Garo, they are all amazing people and each one excels. They are such amazing dancers. I always joke that they have no bones in their bodies and I think I am friends with all of them. They are very grounded and that's what gets them the stardom they have," said Rakul.

