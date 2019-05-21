Rakul Preet Singh opts for a shirt-dress at her recent outing; you can get this look too!
Rakul Preet Singh, who recently gave the audience De De Pyaar De, opposite Ajay Devgn, was out on her daily stroll, and the actress was seen donning a shirt dress
Shirt dresses are in fashion, and B-town beauties have time and again been snapped wearing this style. Rakul Preet Singh, who recently gave the audience De De Pyaar De, opposite Ajay Devgn, was out on her daily stroll, and the actress was seen donning a shirt dress. Take a look!
Cotton Shirt Dress:
This white and black cotton striped midi shirt dress has a collar neck and 3/4 sleeves, and has a waist bow tie up detailing and roll up sleeves, and buttoned closure. Buy this cotton shirt dress at the discounted price of Rs 1069 only. Shop here.
Woman Shirt Knee-Long Dress:
Tailored in a smart silhouette, this lovely dress from Van Heusen is sure to make a sartorial statement that's perfect for any formal occasion. Buy your knee-long dress at the discounted price of Rs 1199 only. Shop here.
Cotton High-Low Shirt Dress:
Knee-length half-sleeve blue striped high-low shirt dress with round hem is made from soft and smooth cotton and has a classic collar and front button placket for easy wear. Full lining underneath. Buy Martini Women Blue Stripe Cotton High-Low Shirt Dress at the discounted price of Rs 850 only. Shop here.
Mini Shift Dress:
This white and grey cotton mini tie-up striped shift rolled up sleeve shirt dress has a round neck and 3/4 sleeves, has two side pockets and crisscross detailing. Buy mini shift dress at the discounted price of Rs 469 only. Shop here.
