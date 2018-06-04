Rakul Preet Singh finds happiness in long working hours

Rakul Preet Singh is working on a Hindi and Tamil film at the same time -- which has left little time to spend on herself



Rakul Preet

Actress Rakul Preet confessed that she is a workaholic and likes to work for long hours. The actress is working on a Hindi and Tamil film at the same time -- which has left little time to spend on herself. "Due to our work commitments and schedules, we need to stretch ourselves a little and work non-stop round the clock," Rakul said in a statement to IANS.

"Especially for me as I'm juggling between shooting a Tamil film and Hindi film simultaneously. But being a workaholic, I am very happy as long as I am working. Long hours don't bring me down," she added.

According to a source, Rakul was shooting night shifts in Chennai for three days for her Tamil film and wrapped up a brand shoot in Hyderabad in the daytime. Last week, she landed after a night shoot early morning in Mumbai and headed straight to the film set of her next Hindi film -- which is a romantic-comedy with Ajay Devgn. Rakul has also featured in Telugu films. In Bollywood, she has done Yaariyan and Aiyaary.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever