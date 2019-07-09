Ram Kapoor looks unrecognisable after this drastic transformation

television

After a long hiatus, Ram Kapoor has surprised his fans with an unbelievable transformation and fans can't keep calm.

Ram Kapoor shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Ram Kapoor, who was away from the limelight for quite some time now, has returned to the social circuit, and with a bang! The actor had shied away from the business only to return with a cool new avatar. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram account after a hiatus and looks unrecognisable. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor's drastic transformation has left his fans startled and there were a few, who also said that they miss the chubby Ram.

In the picture shared on social media by Ram Kapoor, he looks much leaner than he has over the past few years. It is obvious that the actor has no inhibition in going grey either. Kapoor was last seen in the web show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see (sic)" The picture appears to be from an elevator where he has taken a top angle picture.

View this post on Instagram Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) onJul 7, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

The actor's picture was received with a lot of appreciation. His wife, Gautami Kapoor commented on this picture by calling him, "HOTTTTTIE (sic)". Another actor named Pratik Gandhi also was amazed to see Ram Kapoor's transformation. He wrote, "Hello, it seems you have lost a lot of weight .. (sic)"

Ram Kapoor was seen in Ekta Kapoor's television series, Kasamh Se with Prachi Desai. The producer took to her social media account to reveal an interesting detail about the show. She shared an intimate clip from the show between Ram and Prachi. She described how difficult it was to shoot the scene and it took three days for this 3-minute scene.

"Took us 3 days to shoot this 3-minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here)"

She also hinted the show's remake.

