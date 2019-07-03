It took three days for Ekta Kapoor to shot the kissing scene between Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai

television

Ekta Kapoor talked about how iconic kissing scene between a 17-year-old protagonist Prachi Desai, and Ram Kapoor, in her show Kasamh Se was shot

Producer Ekta Kapoor often takes her viewers a trip down the memory lane and often shares interesting anecdotes of her popular television shows. In her latest social media post, she talked about how iconic kissing scene between a 17-year-old protagonist Prachi Desai, and Ram Kapoor, in her show Kasamh Se was shot.

Sharing the video, the producer wrote, "Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of Mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here) #kasamse #shouldwe

Kasamh Se was one of the most popular daily soap opera from the Balaji Telefilms banner, which ran from January 2006 to March 2009. The story was about three sisters - Bani, Pia and Rano, who live with after their father's death, go to Mumbai, and live in the house of Jai Walia (Ram Kapoor) who knew their father. Prachi Desai, then only 17-years-old portrayed the role of Bani Dixit. This was her television debut.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's other popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making headlines due to its interesting twists and turns in the storyline. In the latest twist, Mr Rishabh Bajaj, the iconic character of the show will be making his entry in the show. The role will be played by Karan Singh Grover. Ronit Roy originally played the role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran from 2001 to 2008 and the second run of the show, which recently started airing on television will witness Karan Singh Grover portraying the same role.

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag and now the show will witness Karan as Mr Bajaj creating all the buzz.

