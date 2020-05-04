Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor visit the Banganga Tank to immerse the ashes of the late Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's demise was one of the most shocking news of the year. He was an actor, a star, and an entertainer for nearly five decades and was known for his wit, honesty, and fantastic performances. He passed away on April 30 at 8:45 am in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, his son, and wife, attended his prayer meet and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also arrived with her daughter Samara Sahni to be with her family. And now, Ranbir, Neetu, accompanied by Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji, visited the Banganga Tank to immerse the late actor's ashes.

In a video that was shared by Manav Manglani, we could see Ranbir, Ayan, and Alia proceeding towards the Banganga Tank, have a look at the video right here:

And then came a video where Ranbir could be seen immersing his father's ashes, take a look right here:

Rishi Kapoor is one personality that can never be forgotten! He was charm and honesty personified and his presence will always be felt around us!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news