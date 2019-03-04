Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone go on coffee date, see photos

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone shoot for an ad, and the pictures of them are going viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's pairing is one of the hit jodis in Bollywood. Their crackling chemistry is much appreciated by their fans. Pictures from Ranbir and Deepika's coffee date are going viral on social media, which was shared by Dna. For those thinking whether Ranveer Singh has an objection to this date, let us specify that these photos are from an advertisement, which reunites the adorable pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone's fan club shared a picture of the two brewing some conversations over their cup of coffee. The two naturally complement each other onscreen. Ranbir and Deepika have buried their past and moved ahead with their respective lives. While Deepika recently tied the knot to her Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Italy, Ranbir is apparently dating Alia Bhatt.

Deepika and Ranbir were in a relationship for several years and due to some indifference, they parted ways. Post which, the actress went into major depression and combatted it bravely. However, these are things of the past now and reportedly, Ranbir might very soon tie the knot with ladylove Alia Bhatt.

Talking about their professional commitments, Ranbir is currently shooting for friend Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, he also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Deepika Padukone is stepping into the shoes of a producer with Meghna Gulzar's Chhaapak. The film is based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

