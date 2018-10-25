Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's fanboy moment with Robert De Niro is simply wow

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to share a happy selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and Robert De Niro along with a message.

Ranbir Kapoor, Robert De Niro and Rishi Kapoor's selfie

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who is in the United States with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor for medical treatment, had a fanboy moment, as he got a chance meeting with Hollywood star Robert De Niro. The veteran actor took to his official Twitter handle to share a happy selfie with Ranbir and De Niro along with a message.

The post read, "Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and superstardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob!" (sic)

The three are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018

The senior actor had recently met his 'old friend', actor Anupam Kher, and his 'Agneepath' co-star Priyanka Chopra along with Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl. He had also met Javed Akhtar a few days back.

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was traveling to America for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the 'Kapoor and Sons' star asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.

This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air pic.twitter.com/0v5Z0nFcDN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

On the work front, De Niro will be seen in three films including 'The War with Grandpa', 'The Irishman' and 'Joker'. While Rishi Kapoor last appeared in 'Mulk' and will next be seen in 'Rajma Chawal'. On the other hand, Ranbir, who was last seen in 'Sanju', the highest grosser of his career, is gearing up for his next film 'Brahmastra'.

