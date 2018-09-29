Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt's sunshine

bollywood

The picture is said to have been taken at a dinner hosted by Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with him

Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor wished son Ranbir on his 36th birthday by sharing a photograph with Alia Bhatt and her mother, Soni Razdan. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend, philosopher and guide. Loads of love and duas (sic)."

The picture is said to have been taken at a dinner hosted by Ranbir's aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with him. Alia also wished her beau on social media. She wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine (sic)." It's almost official now!

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Sunshine ðð A post shared by Alia â¨â­ï¸ (@aliaabhatt) onSep 27, 2018 at 11:52pm PDT

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next flick, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Bakes Her Heart Out For Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates