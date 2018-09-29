Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt's sunshine
The picture is said to have been taken at a dinner hosted by Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with him
Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor wished son Ranbir on his 36th birthday by sharing a photograph with Alia Bhatt and her mother, Soni Razdan. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend, philosopher and guide. Loads of love and duas (sic)."
The picture is said to have been taken at a dinner hosted by Ranbir's aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with him. Alia also wished her beau on social media. She wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine (sic)." It's almost official now!
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next flick, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt Bakes Her Heart Out For Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Why Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor make it to the headlines this week?