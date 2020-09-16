Randhir Kapoor on joining Instagram: It was Kareena and Karisma's decision

After being away from the world of social media, a lot of Bollywood celebrities joined Instagram. Few names that come to mind are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. The next name in the list is of veteran actor and filmmaker, Randhir Kapoor. And he has spoken about the same in his recent interview.

While speaking to Times of India, when asked about his decision to join social media, he said, "It just happened and it was entirely Lolo and Bebo's decision (Karisma and Kareena). There were some pictures in the stock, they uploaded them after making the account."

He added, "Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by ownself. But I am not tech-savvy at all. I don't know anything. Whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload."

When asked about how his Instagram posts will look like, this is what he had to say, "I am not here on Instagram to make statements. I like my peace. I am happy in my space. My Insta will be just fun."

Kapoor has been associated with Hindi Cinema for over five decades, as an actor, producer, and even director. He brought together three generations of a family on the celluloid with his directorial, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, where we saw Prithviraj Kapoor, his son Raj Kapoor, and grandson Randhir Kapoor.

He also worked with his younger brother Rishi Kapoor for the first time in the 2012 comedy, Housefull 2. And yes, he's also ready to be a grandfather again as Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to become a mother again next year in February.

When asked about this, he said, "No preferences, daughter or son. We just want a healthy, happy child. And, let me tell you that the entire khandaan is looking forward to this."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor On Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy: Have Been Telling Her For Long Time That Taimur Needs A Sibling

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news