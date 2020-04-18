Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended; Sona Mohapatra supports her

Sona Mohapatra has come out in support of Rangoli Chandel and opposed the suspension of her Twitter account. The singer hit back at her detractors saying that she does not need a 'character certificate' from social media users.

"Read on my timeline that the Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views, I also stand by their right to express themselves. Let's not be so politically correct and quick to be offended (sic)."

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha ð§ð¿‍âï¸ð´ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Soon after, Mohapatra received flak from a section of netizens for her tweet supporting Chandel.

Sona further explained her stand saying, "I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here's the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel's handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons - We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That's the worst formula for any progress. Twitter could 'force delete' her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw). 'Canceling' her all together only invites more such hate."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news